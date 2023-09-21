32% of people ‘have £100 or less left in their account at end of each month’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

32% of people ‘have £100 or less left in their account at end of each month’

By Press Association
Nearly seven in 10 people are concerned about their personal finances and ability to cover the essentials, the poll shows (PA)
Nearly seven in 10 (69%) people are concerned about their personal finances and ability to cover the essentials, according to a survey carried out in September.

This is an increase from 57% who said this in July and 62% who felt this way in August, according to the research carried out for Nationwide Building Society.

A third (32%) of those in the latest survey said they are left with £100 or less in their account at the end of each month, with one in 11 (9%) saying they have no money left.

Nationwide’s own internal figures, based on data from its members, also showed that spending on mortgage payments in August was up by 11% annually, by value.

The total value of spending on rents surged by 19% annually in August.

The value of spending in discount stores increased by 28% annually in August.

The survey research was carried out among more than 2,000 people across the UK by Censuswide, between September 13 and 15.

Mark Nalder, payments strategy and performance director at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Money worries have peaked this year, which is perhaps not a surprise after many people juggled the expectation to spend during the summer with continued high living costs.

“As we enter the autumn, households will hope for some respite before the return of colder weather and the need to heat homes once again.

“While energy costs have dipped from their peak last year, the return of high utility bills will not be a welcome sight for many. Just as we saw last year, we expect many to cut back into their discretionary spending in order to manage their budgets.”