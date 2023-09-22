Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores

By Press Association
The Superdrug said it will no longer sell single-use vapes in its stores (Superdrug/PA)
Superdrug has announced plans to stop selling single-use vapes in all its UK and Ireland stores.

Brands such as Vuse Go and Flavaah Bars will no longer be sold by the retailer, which plans to have the stock completely cleared by the end of the year.

Superdrug said it sells an average 1,300 units of single-use vapes per week in stores and does not sell them online.

The move comes in response to recent research from recycling campaign group Material Focus which found that five million disposable vapes are being thrown away each week in the UK – a fourfold increase over the past year.

Superdrug also cited the risk of fires caused by improper disposal of vapes due to many containing lithium batteries.

Lucy Morton-Channon, Superdrug’s head of environment, social and governance, said: “The rate that consumers are using single-use vapes and discarding them is worrying and alarming for the environment.

“The lasting effects that single-use vapes are having on the environment needs to be addressed, and I am pleased that we’ve decided to remove them from all stores.”

Ministers are reportedly poised to ban single-use vapes amid concerns they are being targeted towards children.

Councils, paediatricians and public waste campaigners are among those who have called for the selling of disposable devices to be made illegal.

The Government said it will soon publish a response to its call for evidence on vaping which closed in June.

Superdrug said it will provide “the best choice” for shoppers who want alternatives to cigarettes, whether for quitting smoking or choosing other vaping options.

Ghada Beal, Superdrug’s healthcare director, said: “We need to be responsible about the growing trend in disposable vapes among young people, and the lasting effect on the environment.

“We have a wide range of products at Superdrug to help those wanting to quit smoking, so head into a Superdrug store to learn about your different options or speak to one of our friendly pharmacy team members who would be happy to advise on the best option for you.”