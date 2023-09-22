Strength of sterling boosts spending power on Far East holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strength of sterling boosts spending power on Far East holidays

By Press Association
UK holidaymakers planning winter sun holidays will pay less for tourist items in the vast majority of destinations compared with a year ago, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
UK holidaymakers planning winter sun holidays will pay less for tourist items in the vast majority of destinations compared with a year ago, new figures show.

A surge in sterling’s value against many long haul currencies – particularly those in the Far East – means prices have fallen in 88% of the locations included in a report by Post Office Travel Money.

Vietnam’s Hoi An was found to have the lowest local prices for UK visitors out of the 30 destinations analysed.

Average prices in the coastal city include £34.03 for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine, £4.33 for suncream and £1.36 for a cup of filter coffee.

A drop in prices and the falling value of its currency, the dong, means costs have fallen by 19% since autumn 2022 for UK tourists.

Kenya’s Mombasa was the second best value location in the study as an increase in the value of sterling against the Kenyan shilling has outweighed the effect of rising prices.

Holidaymakers visiting the US, Caribbean and Dubai will also see a boost to their spending power because of the recovery of sterling against the US dollar and the Caribbean and Middle East currencies that are pegged to it.

The report found that inflation has not been as significant in many long haul destinations as it was in Europe this summer.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “After a summer when we reported that holidaymakers would have to dig deeper in their pockets on European holidays because of rising inflation, our research found that local price rises have been relatively low in most long haul resorts.

“As a result, the positive exchange rate means winter sun tourists will see their pounds stretch further in the majority of destinations.

“However, while prices may be lower once they get to their destination, we advise holidaymakers to consider the whole picture and factor in the package price before booking.”