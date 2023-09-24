British Business Bank says ‘social benefit’ is high as it swings to yearly loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Business Bank says ‘social benefit’ is high as it swings to yearly loss

By Press Association
The Government-owned British Business Bank has revealed it swung to a loss of more than £147 million last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government-owned British Business Bank has revealed it swung to a loss of more than £147 million last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government-owned British Business Bank has said UK taxpayers will feel the long-term benefits of plugging billions of pounds into small firms after revealing it swung to a loss of more than £147 million last year.

The UK’s economic development bank said it was impacted by wider economic difficulties which led to a drop in the valuation of firms it invests in.

It reported a pre-tax loss for the year to the end of March of £147.3 million, compared to a profit of £604.8 million the previous year.

The bank, which lends money to and buys stakes in smaller UK businesses to help them start and grow, made £1.6 billion worth of funding agreements during the latest year.

It brings the total funding to £12.4 billion to more than 90,000 businesses since the bank’s launch in 2014. The total figure does not include the Covid-19 loans which were administered by the British Business Bank (BBB).

UK taxpayers, who back the bank, have “not lost any money”, chief executive Louis Taylor made clear.

Mr Taylor told the PA news agency: “I think we generate a good return for the taxpayer.

“These are long-term investments and we are confident that over time, when we actually realise these investments, they will yield profitable growth for us but also real social benefit for the economy.”

Louis Taylor, chief executive of the BBB, said the social value of the bank is high (British Business Bank/PA)

The bank said it had been affected by falls in the market valuations of companies, especially in the technology sector which saw valuations cut after the pandemic.

But it said the drop in valuations and a consequent loss was expected after investing more in recent years.

“I think our portfolio has been performing very well,” Mr Taylor told PA.

“It is not without its issues, and it is not without any defaults at all, but we are a risk-taking organisation.”

The bank’s Start Up Loans programme recently reached a milestone of £1 billion in lending, with more than half the funding going to small businesses run by women and ethnic minorities.

The scheme targets underrepresented groups who are excluded from mainstream finance to help them start business, and regions outside of London and the South East.

Nearly all of its funding is given by providers outside of the “big five” British banks.

“The bank is more than self-sufficient in terms of operating itself from the income it generates from the portfolio,” Mr Taylor said.

“If you add in the social value of what we do, [the return] is very high indeed.”

The bank boss said UK smaller businesses are feeling more cautious now than in recent months amid higher interest rates and uncertainty over the future of the economy.

He added: “There are a lot of companies we see that have investment plans, but are waiting for the right time where they feel more confident to launch them.”

But there is “dynamism” amid the caution, he said, with businesses being launched in all corners of the UK.