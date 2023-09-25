Insurer Aviva snaps up AIG’s UK protection arm in £460m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurer Aviva snaps up AIG’s UK protection arm in £460m deal

By Press Association
The insurance giant has agreed to buy the UK protection arm of American International Group for £460 million (Philip Toscano/PA)
Insurance giant Aviva has agreed to buy the UK protection arm of American International Group (AIG) for £460 million.

The deal to snap up AIG Life UK will add 1.3 million individual protection customers and 1.4 million group members.

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc said: “This acquisition brings significant strategic and financial benefits to Aviva.

“It strengthens our prospects in the highly attractive UK protection market and continues our progress in repositioning the group towards capital-light growth.”

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2024.

FTSE 100-listed Aviva said the combined businesses will “create a more efficient platform from which to serve existing and new customers”.

AIG Life was set up in 2014 following AIG’s takeover of Ageas Protect and it launched into the protection market four years later, with its acquisition of Ellipse from Munich Re.

AIG Life reported £158 million of new business sales in 2022.

The deal comes after Aviva recently sold off its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings, together with two debt instruments, to Sumitomo Life Insurance Company in a deal worth £800 million.

Ms Blanc said at the time it was a move to further simplify the business and its global footprint.

Aviva had already sold its majority stake in Aviva Singapore in 2020.