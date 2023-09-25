Lego scraps plan to make bricks out of recycled drinks bottles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lego scraps plan to make bricks out of recycled drinks bottles

By Press Association
Lego said that after more than two years of testing, it found the new material did not reduce carbon emissions (Lego/PA)
Lego has ditched plans to make bricks out of recycled drinks bottles after finding the new material failed to cut carbon emissions.

The Danish toy giant announced in 2021 it was researching whether PET plastic, or polyethylene terephthalate – which does not degrade in quality when recycled – could be used to make its building bricks.

It was part of a plan to shift to oil-free bricks, with Lego hoping recycled PET plastic could replace crude oil-based acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which is currently used in pieces.

But the firm said that after more than two years of testing, it found the new material did not reduce carbon emissions.

Lego stressed it remains “fully committed” to making its bricks from sustainable materials by 2032 despite the setback.

It said it was still testing a range of alternative sustainable materials to use in making bricks, including other recycled plastics, as well as plastics made from other sources, such as e-methanol.

A Lego spokesman said: “We remain fully committed to making Lego bricks from sustainable materials by 2032.

“We are investing more than 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) in sustainability initiatives in the four years to 2025 as part of our efforts to transition to more sustainable materials and reduce our carbon emissions by 37% by 2032.”

The group has been making a push to boost its sustainable credentials in recent years, with aims to find an alternative to oil-based plastic bricks, as well as rolling out paper-based packaging as part of aims to stop using plastic bags by the end of 2025.

Lego’s chief executive Niels Christiansen told the Financial Times newspaper, which first reported the firm’s move to scrap the PET bricks project, there was no “magic material” to solve sustainability issues.

He said: “We tested hundreds and hundreds of materials. It’s just not been possible to find a material like that.”

The firm also said PET plastic would cause higher carbon emissions over the product’s lifetime as it required new equipment, according to the FT.

Tim Brooks, the Lego Group’s head of sustainability, told the FT that PET plastic needed extra ingredients to give it safety and durability, as well as large quantities of energy to process and dry it.

“It’s like trying to make a bike out of wood rather than steel,” he said.