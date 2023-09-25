Tougher diversity standards proposed for finance sector in misconduct crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tougher diversity standards proposed for finance sector in misconduct crackdown

By Press Association
Proposed new measures aim to make it easier for staff members to speak out or challenge behaviour they see at work (Yui Mok/PA)
Proposed new measures aim to make it easier for staff members to speak out or challenge behaviour they see at work (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s financial sector could face tougher standards for diversity and inclusion in a bid to clamp down on workplace bullying and sexual harassment, under new proposals by financial regulators.

Larger companies will come under more scrutiny after a string of sexual assault allegations have emerged at influential firms in the City.

Proposed new measures aim to make it easier for staff members to speak out or challenge behaviour they see at their firm.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) set out the proposals for regulatory change as part of a 12-week consultation.

It comes after the Financial Times uncovered allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against City financier Crispin Odey by 13 women who either worked with or had professional dealings with the fund manager.

It resulted in Mr Odey leaving the hedge fund he set up, Odey Asset Management, and raised questions about how the historic claims were handled by the regulator. Responding in June, Mr Odey denied the allegations.

Furthermore, influential business lobbying group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has battled for survival after more than a dozen women came forward with allegations that they were sexually harassed while working for the company. Two women said they were raped by colleagues.

Crispin Odey court case
Hedge-fund manager Crispin Odey left his company earlier this year after sexual harassment allegations emerged against him (Aaron Chown/PA)

The FCA said it wants to clarify its expectations around non-financial misconduct across the sector.

Chief executive Nikhil Rathi said: “We have taken a lead among regulators in taking a clear stance that non-financial misconduct, such as sexual harassment, is misconduct for regulatory purposes.

“We’re strengthening our expectations on how the firms we regulate consider such misconduct when deciding whether someone is fit and proper to work within the industry.”

Having a more diverse and inclusive workforce will help guard against “groupthink”, which allows companies to get away with making poor decisions, the watchdog argued.

Larger financial firms – those with more than 250 employees – could be required to set diversity targets, and collect and report data on certain characteristics such as disability and ethnicity at their company.

“Firms also need to foster inclusive and healthy workplace cultures in which staff from all backgrounds feel comfortable contributing, speaking up and challenging ingrained views and practices,” the FCA said in its report.

But the watchdog stressed that it is does not want to “prescribe” how firms should improve diversity and inclusion on an individual basis.

“We do not propose to set sector-wide targets and firms remain free to determine their own targets consistent with their needs,” it said.

In time, it could consider moving to mandatory reporting of all employee characteristics, such as socio-economic background, at a later date.

Mr Rathi added: “For UK financial services to be competitive and for the companies in it to be well run with healthy work environments, it’s vital they attract, retain and promote the best talent.

“The data suggests this isn’t happening. Our proposals will encourage the largest firms to put in place plans and report against their delivery.”

The regulators plan to publish the final rules following the consultation in 2024.