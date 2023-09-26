New homes to be demolished and rebuilt due to problems with foundations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New homes to be demolished and rebuilt due to problems with foundations

By Press Association
Some new homes will have to be demolished (David Davies/PA)
Some new homes will have to be demolished (David Davies/PA)

A developer is to demolish and rebuild more than 80 new homes due to problems with their foundations.

Darwin Green, less than two miles from Cambridge city centre, is still under construction and has outline approval for 1,593 new homes.

In June, developers Barratt and David Wilson said they had “discovered issues with the design of some of the foundations” of some homes under construction on phase two of the estate.

They said in a letter to residents at the time that the foundations of 84 “incomplete and unoccupied” homes “were found to be insufficient given the geology of the next phase”.

Initially, they said that 30 homes would need to be demolished and rebuilt, and the remaining plots would “also require work to remove the foundations and any other structures that have been started”.

In documents submitted to Cambridge City Council this month the developers said that “circa 83 units” would need to be demolished.

In the letter to residents in June, the developers said that “some of the properties which require demolition had been reserved by our customers”.

“We have met with all of the customers whose homes are affected on Phase Two and have offered them a range of options and support,” they said.

“We are pleased that many have decided to continue with their purchase of a new home at Darwin Green.”

The letter, from Barratt David Wilson Cambridgeshire, added: “We sincerely apologise for any negative impact this situation may have on you and we are fully committed to minimising any impact of the remedial work as much as we possibly can.”

The developer said it had been working with the local authority and its demolition contractor to prepare a plan which has “as little impact on existing residents and the wider environment and community as possible”.

Demolition proposals have now been submitted to the local authority and are awaiting a planning decision.