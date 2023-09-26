Asos suffers sales hit from wet summer weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asos suffers sales hit from wet summer weather

By Press Association
Online fashion firm Asos has warned earnings will be at the lower end of its guidance as it revealed wet weather in July and August knocked demand for clothes (Asos/PA)
Online fashion firm Asos has warned earnings will be at the lower end of its guidance as it revealed wet weather in July and August knocked demand for clothes.

The group said UK sales tumbled 16% in its final quarter, with poor weather compounding woes amid a worsening UK clothing market.

The fourth quarter decline left like-for-like comparable UK sales 13% lower overall in the year to September 3.

Total group comparable sales fell 15% in the final quarter and 11% over the year, Asos said.

It said that full-year underlying earnings were now expected around the bottom end of its £40 million to £60 million guidance, while it said cash flow had suffered a £60 million hit from the weaker July and August trading.

It said this cash flow impact would unwind in September and October.

But the group said that despite the summer sales blow, it expects to be profitable again in its fourth quarter, with turnaround efforts having driven around £300 million of profit improvement and cost savings – in line with targets.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, insisted the clothing retailer was a “leaner and more resilient business” after a year of his overhaul plan.

“We have reduced our stock balance by around 30%, significantly improved the core profitability of the business and generated cash against a very challenging market backdrop,” he said.

Asos recently cheered returning to profitability in its third quarter thanks to recovery efforts.

But its sales have suffered as consumer spending took a knock, with customer demand waning in the face of rocketing household bills, while the firm has experienced supply disruption and surging cost pressures over the past year.

Asos also said it has been losing customers amid the overhaul, with active customers down around 9% year-on-year at 23.3 million – a fall of about 3% since the third quarter.

The group has suffered heft share prices falls over the past year as trading woes have taken their toll, with the firm demoted from the FTSE 250 Index in June.