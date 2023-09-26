Meta pays developer £149m to break lease on London office building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meta pays developer £149m to break lease on London office building

By Press Association
Meta has paid £149 million to break the lease on one of its London office buildings (Alamy/PA)
Meta has paid £149 million to break the lease on one of its London office buildings (Alamy/PA)

Commercial property giant British Land said Facebook owner Meta has surrendered the lease on one of its London office buildings as technology firms continue to slash their costs.

Meta paid the FTSE 250 developer £149 million on Monday in order to break the lease on the building, 1 Triton Square.

The tech firm, which also owns Instagram, let the space from 2021 following a refurbishment but never moved into the space.

Meta has three open London sites including a neighbouring building in Regent’s Place, near Warren Street in central London.

FTSE 100
British Land said earnings per share will be impacted by the end of the lease (Rui Vieira/PA)

The move comes as Mark Zuckerberg has cut thousands of jobs as part of a significant cost-cutting programme and sought to reduce its real estate footprint.

Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane claimed Meta has another 18 years on its lease at the site.

British Land said it will receive the one-off payment to end the lease but the agreement would also reduce its earnings per share by 0.6% over the six months to next March.

However, the firm held its earnings guidance for the year due to a boost from stronger-than-expected collections of rent owed from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, British Land also told shareholders that it has seen “strong leasing activity” in recent months that strengthened its balance sheet.

Simon Carter, chief executive officer of British Land, said: “I am pleased with the continued momentum in the business.

“Operationally we are seeing strong leasing activity which reflects the exceptional quality of our portfolio and has resulted in our recent upgrade of the expected ERV (estimated rental value) growth in retail parks.

“We have also strengthened our balance sheet in the period and continue to actively recycle capital with the disposal of non-core assets ahead of book value.”