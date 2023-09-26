Which five water companies must pay the most for failing to meet Ofwat targets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Which five water companies must pay the most for failing to meet Ofwat targets?

By Press Association
Many water companies failed to meet their target of reducing leakages (Yui Mok/PA)
Many water companies failed to meet their target of reducing leakages (Yui Mok/PA)

Water regulator Ofwat has published this year’s performance review of water companies, announcing that a net total of £114 million will be returned to paying customers as many firms failed to meet various targets.

The top five who are expected to pay out the most are Thames, Southern, Dwr Cymru, Anglian and Yorkshire Water.

Apart from Dwr Cymru which has no shareholders, these companies are owned by various pension and investment funds based all over the world, while some have debt piles that run into the billions.

The PA news agency looks at who these water companies are owned by, how many people rely on their services and why they are set to receive money back.

– Thames Water

Thames Water is the UK’s largest water company serving 15 million people from Gloucestershire through to London and parts of Essex and Kent.

ENVIRONMENT Water
(PA Graphics)

It is owned by a consortium of pension groups and sovereign wealth funds, including those ran by the states of Abu Dhabi and China, with the largest portion of shares – almost a third – owned by the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

In 2023 it reported an annual loss of £30.1 million and much of the company’s £14 billion debt pile was built up while owned by Australian investment giant Macquarie, which saw it rise from £2.4 million in 2005 to £10 billion a decade later.

Under Ofwat’s performance review, the company is expected to pay out a rebate of £100.7 million to its customers for failing to meet targets on reducing leakage, pollution incidents, supply interruptions, mains repairs and drinking water quality.

– Southern Water

Macquarie now owns a majority stake in the parent company of Southern Water, Greensands Holdings, which is also part-owned by banks JP Morgan and UBS, alongside investment group Hermes.

Southern Water made £284.9 million in profits this year though it has suspended dividends until 2025 after its credit rating was downgraded due to mounting debt.

The company has said it is looking to raise over £500 million from shareholders to invest across its network in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent, where 4.6 million people take their water supply.

These customers are set to receive £42.9 million after the company failed to meet all of its Ofwat targets except on unplanned outages.

– Dwr Cymru

More than three million people in Wales, Herefordshire and Deeside get their water from Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water), which is owned by Glas Cymru, a private company that exists solely to finance and manage the water company.

It receives capital investment but has no shareholders, so would keep any financial surplus in the businesses, though in 2023, Dwr Cymru lost £124.7 million with its parent company making £1.5 million.

This year the company failed to meet targets on pollution incidents, drinking water quality, leakages, mains repairs and treatment works compliance but succeeded in its customer satisfaction and was a top performer on preventing sewer flooding, with customers set to receive £24.1 million as a result.

– Anglian Water

Anglian Water is owned by a series of pension funds and investment groups from Australia, Canada and the UK, as well as the same Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund that owns part of Thames Water.

It made £1.8 million this year and has a £6.6 billion debt pile, though the company insisted it is financially secure in the wake of Thames Water’s recent troubles.

Over seven million people use Anglian Water in the east of England between Essex, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire and Buckinghamshire and together they are set to receive a rebate of £22.4 million after the company failed to meet targets on customer satisfaction, leakage, drinking water quality, pollution incidents, sewer flooding, repairs and interruptions.

– Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water’s 5.7 million customers across the northern county and those in parts of Derbyshire and Lincolnshire are expected to receive a rebate of £19.8 million with the company meeting its targets on pollution incidents and leakage but failing on almost everything else.

It is owned by Kelda Group, which was established when the water industry was privatised in 1989 and is now owned by various investment funds from Europe, Australia, the US and Asia.

The company with the largest slice of shares – 33.56% – belongs to the state of Singapore, while Yorkshire Water reported a profit this year of £544.2 million.