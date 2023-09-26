Chase bank bans crypto payments for UK customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chase bank bans crypto payments for UK customers

By Press Association
UK customers of Chase will no longer be able to make a cryptocurrency transaction next month (Alamy/PA)
UK customers of Chase will no longer be able to make a cryptocurrency payment next month, as the bank clamps down on rising levels of fraud.

JP Morgan’s consumer bank told its customers that it will block any transactions related to crypto assets in a bid to help keep people’s money safe.

From October 16, customers will receive a declined transaction notification if they attempt to make a crypto-related transaction via their debit card or by outgoing bank transfer.

“If you’d still like to invest in crypto assets, you can try using a different bank or provider instead – but please be cautious, as you may not be able to get the money back if the payment ends up being related to fraud or a scam,” the bank told its customers.

It comes amid a rise in reported crypto scams affecting people in the UK.

UK consumer losses to crypto fraud spiked by more than 40% over the year to March compared with the previous year, surpassing £300 million for the first time, according to data from Britain’s fraud reporting agency Action Fraud.

Earlier this year Santander UK said it had seen a “worrying” rise in celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrency scams, where famous faces are misused on social media to promote fraudulent investment opportunities.

Several British banks have restricted their customers from buying crypto assets amid concerns over the risks of the digital currency.

HSBC and Nationwide earlier this year prevented its customers from using a credit card to buy crypto, while NatWest moved to limit the amount people can transfer to crypto exchanges.

A spokesman for Chase, which has banned purchases outright, said: “We’re committed to helping keep our customers’ money safe and secure.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting UK consumers, so we have taken the decision to prevent the purchase of crypto assets on a Chase debit card or by transferring money to a crypto site from a Chase account.”