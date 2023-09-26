Weak pound helps FTSE 100 edge higher as European peers dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Weak pound helps FTSE 100 edge higher as European peers dip

By Press Association
The skyline of the City of London during sunrise. (Yui Mok/PA)
The skyline of the City of London during sunrise. (Yui Mok/PA)

The FTSE 100 outperformed the rest of Europe to just finish in positive territory on Tuesday.

London’s top index lost some early gains due to weakness in the US and elsewhere in Europe during the session, but saw large multinationals supported once again by weakness in the pound.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.02%, or 1.73 points, higher to finish at 7,625.72.

Across the Channel, Germany’s Dax index was 1% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.67%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another negative session for European markets with the Dax pushing ever closer to six-month lows.

“The FTSE 100 is holding up well largely due to the continued weakness in the pound and a belief, according to Goldman Sachs, that a weaker currency and higher oil price will help insulate it from the worst of any economic weakness.

“This comes across as somewhat simplistic given the damage higher oil prices could do to the margins of its other big caps like Unilever and Diageo, and other consumer retail, nonetheless it ought to be positive for the likes of BP, Shell, and Glencore.”

In the US, the main markets recoiled after a late rally ahead of the close of play on Monday.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped to a new six-month low against the dollar.

The pound was down O.37% at 1.216 US dollars and was 0.21% lower at 1.150 euros at market close in London.

Online Retail Stock
Asos shares finished lower on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)

In company news, shares in online fashion retailer Asos slipped as it warned earnings will be at the lower end of its guidance after wet weather in July and August knocked demand for clothes.

The group said UK sales tumbled 16% in its final quarter, with poor weather compounding woes amid a worsening UK clothing market.

Shares in Asos finished down 5.8p at 381p on Tuesday.

British Land was higher at the close despite telling shareholders that Facebook owner Meta has paid it £149 million to surrender the lease on one of its London office buildings.

British Land said the move would reduce its earnings per share by 0.6% over the six months to next March but held its full-year earnings guidance.

It saw shares climb by 10.7p to 326.8p.

Elsewhere, Videndum shares tumbled heavily after it told investors its revenues dropped almost a quarter over the first half of the year after it was knocked by the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

The firm, which makes hardware and software for the entertainment industry, saw shares drop 203p to 347p as it also swung to a £50 million loss.

The price of oil tipped higher after a slight retreat from the 10-month high it struck last week.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 0.47% to 93.73 US dollars (£77.03) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were RS Group, up 39p to 749p, Barclays, up 6.04p to 159.68p, Ocado, up 24.6p to 681.6p, Entain, up 29.4p to 947.4p, and Kingfisher, up 5.2p to 223.9p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Smiths Group, down 66.5p to 1,600p, Sainsbury’s, down 7.7p to 261.7p, Spirax-Sarco, down 232p to 9,242p, Halma, down 40.5p to 1,904.5p, and Weir Group, down 37p to 1,873.5p.