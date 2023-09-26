Hobbycraft to open seven new shops as crafting demand jumps

Hobbycraft has revealed plans to open new stores after stronger demand for arts and crafts boosted sales over the past six months.

The crafting retailer, which runs more than 100 stores across the UK, said it will open seven new shops by the end of 2023.

It came as the company recorded an acceleration in sales growth, as demand for arts and crafts products has risen as consumers have come under pressure from rising household costs.

Hobbycraft said total sales grew by 8.9% over the 26 weeks to August, on the back of 7.4% like-for-like growth.

Hobbycraft said sales grew 8.9% over the 26 weeks to August (Paul Michael Hughes/PA)

It said sales were higher across both its online business and physical stores.

On Wednesday, the business also confirmed its financial results for the year to February 19.

Sales rose by 3.9% to £211.1 million compared with the previous year.

It added that sales were 1% below pre-pandemic levels after it witnessed a 15% decline in shopper footfall.

Dominic Jordan, chief executive officer of Hobbycraft, said: “While the macroeconomic market challenges persist, we continue to deliver on our strategy and drive sustainable growth.

“This includes driving further improvements in our product ranges to satisfy the needs of craft enthusiasts and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are also accelerating the growth of our own-brand range which will see us bring further product innovation, value and inspiration, supported by our growing social media presence and additional new stores.

“Our strategy to become the main destination for crafting inspiration will be driven by our colleagues as we showcase their incredible knowledge and passion for crafting.”