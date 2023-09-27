Saga expects to beat market expectations despite choppy waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saga expects to beat market expectations despite choppy waters

By Press Association
Saga’s cruises segment returned to profit, the company said (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
Cruise and insurance company Saga revealed on Wednesday that it expects to beat market expectations this year with its profit rebounding from a poor showing in the first six months.

The business said that it now expects to grow profit by double digits this year. On an underlying pre-tax basis it had fallen 4% in the half year to the end of July to £13.4 million, with revenue rising 15%.

Saga said that “we expect to achieve significant double-digit growth in revenue and underlying profit before tax when compared with the prior year, ahead of current estimates.”

Saga financials
Reported pre-tax loss narrowed from £262 million to £77.8 million, the business said.

Saga said that both its river cruises and the much larger ocean cruises business returned to an underlying pre-tax profit in the period.

“I am pleased to announce a 15% increase in revenue for the first half of the year, due to the continued growth of our Cruise and Travel businesses, in addition to further debt reduction,” said chief executive Euan Sutherland.

“Alongside this, under consistent accounting standards, we report an underlying half year profit that is broadly in line with the prior year.”

Shares in the business rose by 1.3% following the news.

Mr Sutherland added: “In ocean cruise, bookings are on track to achieve our targets for the full year, reflecting continued strong customer demand, while our river cruise business has returned to profit with a 34% increase in guest numbers. Travel is also on track to return to profit for the full year.”

He said that the business’s insurance division had faced “a difficult inflationary market.” Its travel and private medical insurance segments grew revenue, but the company’s motor insurance unit weighed on earnings, it said.

Mr Sutherland said: “Overall, I am pleased with the progress made in the year to date. Looking ahead to the full year, we are keeping tight control of our costs and are confident that we will deliver significant double-digit growth in revenue and underlying profit that is ahead of market estimates.”