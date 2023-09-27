H&M sees warm autumn weather knock September sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
H&M sees warm autumn weather knock September sales

By Press Association
High street fashion firm H&M has warned over tumbling sales in September as unusually hot weather across many European markets dented demand for autumn ranges (Alamy/PA)
High street fashion firm H&M has warned over tumbling sales in September as unusually hot weather across many European markets dented demand for autumn ranges.

The Swedish group said it expects sales this month to fall by 10% year-on-year in local currencies.

While four percentage points of the sales decline is down to the group’s discontinued operations in Russia, it said the drop should be “seen in the light of unusually hot weather in several of the company’s European markets, which has had a substantial negative impact on sales during the month”.

It shows H&M falling further behind its fashion rival, Zara owner Inditex, which recently reported a 14% leap in constant currency sales between August 1 and September 11.

Retail analyst James Grzinic at Jefferies said H&M’s performance in recent weeks shows current trading is “as pressured as feared”.

H&M reported a leap in earnings over the three months to August 31, at 4.74 billion Swedish krona (£345 million), up from 902 million Swedish krona (£65.6 million) a year earlier, when results were hit by its exit from Russia.

But sales over the third quarter were “flattish” over its third quarter in local currencies.

When translated into Swedish krona, sales lifted 6%, it said.

Helena Helmersson, chief executive of H&M, said: “Sales in the third quarter started strongly with pent-up demand for summer garments following a cold May in most of our major markets.

“The effect then gradually decreased during the summer.

“There was a weaker end to the quarter, with comparative figures affected by the temporary reopening in Russia in August last year.

“Having now moved into September, we can see that the start of the autumn season has been delayed because the month so far has been marked by unusually hot weather in many of our European markets.”

The company said it was on track to reach its goal to increase operating margin to 10% by the end of next year, while Ms Helmersson said the group’s cost-cutting programme was continuing “at full speed”.

Hennes & Mauritz was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm.