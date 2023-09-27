Amigo loans expects to liquidate within months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amigo loans expects to liquidate within months

By Press Association
Sub-prime lender Amigo owed millions of pounds to its customers (Amigo/PA)
Guarantor lender Amigo said that it expects to go into liquidation within “the next few months,” on Wednesday as the failed business continues to wind down its operations.

The company said that it was progressing with the plans to ensure that it can pay back as much of the money it can.

Bosses said they are still open to finding a buyer for the business, but if no-one comes forward “very soon,” shareholders will be left with nothing.

“The situation facing the company remains challenging for all stakeholders,” Amigo said.

“The company continues to progress the orderly wind down of the business, ensuring we are able to maximise payments to redress creditors … whilst continuing to provide the best level of service possible to our customers and support for our staff.

It added: “Since the group started to wind down the company has been open to any expression of interest from third parties in all or any assets of the business.

“The company continues to be open to viable expressions of interest in all parts of the business.

“However, in this context, should there not emerge, very soon, a viable alternative solution, the company will need to hold a separate general meeting, in which shareholder approval will be sought to delist the company from the London Stock Exchange and to enter the company into a members voluntary liquidation.

“In such a situation there will be no value remaining for shareholders.”

It would mark the end of a long-running saga of a lender which offered loans at very high interest rates, but was found to have mis-sold to many of its customers.

When they demanded compensation, Amigo could not pay up. After many attempts to find a way out that could keep its business going, Amigo finally in March said that it would liquidate the business, although always keeping the door open to potential investors.