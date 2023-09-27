Poundland to reopen first 10 Wilko stores under its brand this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland to reopen first 10 Wilko stores under its brand this weekend

By Press Association
Ten former Wilko stores are set to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday after being bought out of administration by the value retailer (PA)
Ten former Wilko stores are set to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday after being bought out of administration by the value retailer.

Poundland owner Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

They will all be relaunched under the Poundland brand, with the first 10 to reopen their doors on September 30.

The shops will open across Stafford, Nelson, Barking, Stockport, Eccles, Leigh, Southport, Maidenhead, Jarrow and Scunthorpe.

Poundland is encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, including store assistants and managers, and said it would “prioritise” them for the jobs.

Poundland said the stores will stock customer favourites, including clothing, alongside any existing Wilko clearance items.

Darren Kay, Poundland retail director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s
got its shutters closed.”

Poundland aims to open all the former Wilko stores it bought by the end of 2023, with its new lease agreements set to be completed in early autumn.

The group said it is planning to roll out a full makeover of the stores throughout 2024 to become “fully operational Poundlands”.

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Administrators at PwC were forced to sell off Wilko’s assets after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC also struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores, while The Range agreed a deal to buy Wilko’s brand for around £5 million.

But all 400 Wilko stores will close, with the last remaining shops set to shut on October 8.

The following former Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland shops on September 30:

– Broad Street, Chell Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, West Midlands

– Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson, Lancashire

– The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport, Greater Manchester

– The Mall, Church Street, Eccles, Manchester

– London Street, Southport, Merseyside

– Lord Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester

– East Street, Barking, London

– High Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire

– Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow, South Tyneside

– The Broadway, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire