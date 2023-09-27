New 50p coin celebrates The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New 50p coin celebrates The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

By Press Association
The Royal Mint’s new collectable coin is part of its Classic Children’s Literature coin series (Royal Mint/PA)
A collectable 50p celebrating The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe book by CS Lewis has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The coin is part of the Mint’s classic children’s literature series.

The Mint’s craftspeople have reproduced in fine detail an original illustration of Mr Tumnus and Lucy walking through the snowy woods in Narnia, measuring only 27.3 millimetres in diameter, to appear on the 50p.

The process required designers to digitally translate Pauline Baynes’ illustration on to a coin, ensuring that no detail was lost during the process of the 50p being struck.

A selection of coins in the range also feature colour printing techniques.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is a story that has captured the imagination of readers in the UK and worldwide, with CS Lewis enchanting people with a magical realm called Narnia through his writing.

“The Royal Mint’s popular collectable coin series celebrating Classic Children’s Literature has seen many stories and authors celebrated on their own coin such as Beatrix Potter and Raymond Briggs.

“Today we are beyond thrilled to be unveiling an official collectable UK 50p coin celebrating the globally adored story of the Chronicles Of Narnia by CS Lewis to our popular series.

“In keeping with CS Lewis’ novel, the coin design features the original illustration that appears in the book, making it the perfect keepsake for any fan of this story.”

The Lion, Ahe Witch And The Wardrobe has enthralled readers for more than 70 years.

The collectable 50p coin can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website, with prices ranging from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £20 for a colour coin to £70 for a silver version and £1,220 for a gold coin.