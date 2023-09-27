The Spectator’s UK profit grows as magazine ‘resilient’ ahead of sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

The Spectator’s UK profit grows as magazine ‘resilient’ ahead of sale

By Press Association
The Spectator has said its profits in the UK grew last year as the nearly 200-year-old magazine is reportedly to be put up for sale (Alamy/PA)
The Spectator has said its profits in the UK grew last year, as the nearly 200-year-old magazine gears up for a sale.

The weekly magazine, which was first published in 1828, said it is a profitable business which has “shown resilience through tough market conditions”.

The company reported an increase in its UK earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to £4.8 million in 2022, up from £4.4 million the year before.

Its revenues totalled £20.8 million last year, up 2.5% compared with 2021, it disclosed.

The increase was driven up by non-subscription sales, such as income from events, broadcast media and advertising, which climbed by 13% last year.

Revenue from magazine subscriptions was flat year on year, making £16.3 million as it ramped up investment in the digital magazine.

The editor of The Spectator, Fraser Nelson, said: “We are now over £20 million in revenue with profitability that has shown resilience through tough market conditions.

“Across print, online and broadcast, The Spectator is now poised to begin what I have no doubt will be the greatest chapter in its long history.”

On a group level, which includes published content in the US and Australia, its operating profit fell to £2.6 million from £2.9 million the prior year.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper
The Daily and Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator magazine will reportedly be put up for sale (Alamy/PA)

The magazine, which says its writers have no party line, is reportedly weeks away from being put up for sale, as well as the Daily and Sunday Telegraph owner Telegraph Media Group.

They were taken over by Lloyds Banking Group earlier this year from former owners the Barclay family, who were unable to pay their debts to the bank.

The owner of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, National World, emerged as a potential buyer of the Telegraph newspapers, confirming that it was considering taking part in a sale process when it goes ahead.

The Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator could be sold to different buyers once their respective sales processes go ahead.

The Spectator had about 122,500 paid subscribers around the world at the end of last year, with the vast majority in the UK. It marks a 56% increase on its pre-pandemic total paid subscribers in 2019.

Mr Nelson added: “When I became editor in 2009, the industry was just starting a descent that would see magazine sales fall by more than two thirds over the decade.

“But subscriptions to The Spectator doubled – and so, now, has our income.”