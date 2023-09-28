ChatGPT can now search internet to provide more accurate responses, says OpenAI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

ChatGPT can now search internet to provide more accurate responses, says OpenAI

By Press Association
OpenAI said the updated version of the model was first being made available to its Plus and Enterprise users (Alamy/PA)
ChatGPT can now browse the internet and is able to provide users with up-to-date information sourced online, maker OpenAI has said.

Until now, the generative AI model’s responses have been based on data up to September 2021 on which it had been trained.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OpenAI said the updated version of the model was first being made available to its Plus and Enterprise users, but would be made available to everyone “soon”.

The update means the programme will be able to accurately discuss current affairs and provide more authoritative information, OpenAI said.

“ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021,” the company said in its post.

“Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation.”

Earlier this week, the artificial intelligence firm revealed that ChatGPT would soon gain the ability to speak – enabling users to have a voice conversation with the software for the first time.

This would bring ChatGPT closer to rivals such as Amazon’s Alexa.

In addition, OpenAI said it was also introducing “image capabilities”, meaning users could share photos with ChatGPT and discuss details about what is in the picture.

Both new features are being introduced to the app’s premium users initially.

“Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life. Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what’s interesting about it,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

“When you’re home, snap pictures of your fridge and pantry to figure out what’s for dinner (and ask follow up questions for a step by step recipe). After dinner, help your child with a maths problem by taking a photo, circling the problem set, and having it share hints with both of you.”

On Wednesday, Facebook parent firm Meta became the latest tech giant to launch a chatbot – Meta AI – which users will be able to converse with via the firm’s range of messaging platforms, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.