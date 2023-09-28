Mitchells & Butlers cheers sales rise and easing cost pressures

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has revealed a hike in sales as pub goer demand proves resilient in the face of cost-of-living woes.

The group, which also owns chains including Toby Carvery and Harvester, posted a 9.7% rise in like-for-like sales in its fourth quarter to September 23, with growth of 9.1% over the 52 weeks of the year so far.

It said cost pressures were “abating” for the firm after a year that has seen hospitality firms hit hard by soaring inflation, supply chain woes and rising staff wages.

Sales growth has also been strong despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with fourth quarter comparable sales up 11.6% for food and 6.4% for drink, helping keep it on track for a full-year result at the top end of forecasts.

M&B said: “We remain mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment and pressures on the consumer however, as trading continues to be strong, we have confidence that the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum into full-year 2024.”

The group added that sales growth also reflects rising sales by volume, not just value.

M&B said in the summer it was seeing early signs that costs were easing, revealing at the time it expected inflation to be at the lower end of the 10% to 12% range previously guided for, before cost savings.

It stood by that inflation guidance in its latest update.

Shares in the firm lifted nearly 2% in morning trading on Thursday.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Pub giant Mitchells & Butlers has been making hay while the sun shines, and through some rain too.

“The out-performance against the rest of the market is impressive, particularly in a time when customers’ pockets are facing an unprecedented squeeze.

“Alongside the cheery update on sales, the news that cost pressures are starting to abate should also bring some comfort to investors.”