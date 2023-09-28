Starling Bank is boosting its current account interest rate to 3.25%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starling Bank is boosting its current account interest rate to 3.25%

By Press Association
Starling Bank will pay 3.25% interest on current account balances up to £5,000 from October 1 (picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)
Starling Bank will pay 3.25% interest on current account balances up to £5,000 from October 1.

The move will mean that personal and joint account customers of the digital challenger bank can earn interest on their balance without having to move their money into a separate account or dedicated pot.

The new variable rate of 3.25% AER (annual equivalent rate) will be available to new and existing customers.

The previous rate paid by Starling was 0.05%. Many providers do not pay any interest on current accounts.

Some banks will offer savings accounts with attractive rates which are linked to their current account.

John Mountain, interim chief executive of Starling Bank said: “Most banks with competitive interest rates require customers to move money into a separate account or pay a subscription fee.

“This friction means that many people won’t get around to taking action and so miss out on the interest on their main balance.

“We wanted to change this and ensure that everybody benefits by paying interest on the first £5,000 in their current account.

“This is something that all big banks should consider doing.”

Interest rates apply to the first £5,000 in a customer’s account, inclusive of money held in “spaces”, which are separate money pots kept by Starling’s customers for p`articular goals, and children’s Kite cards connected to an adult account.

Customers with joint accounts will earn interest on joint balances of up to £5,000, as well as on balances of up to £5,000 in their personal current account.

Starling said that most of its retail customers will benefit from the interest on the entirety of their current account balance, with 94% holding £5,000 or less.

A new consumer duty for financial firms was introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in July meaning that firms should be putting customers at the heart of what they do, including when designing products and offering customer service.

The FCA has been keeping a close eye on the savings market in recent months as the Bank of England base rate has increased.

It has set out a 14-point action plan to make sure banks and building societies are passing on interest rate rises appropriately to savers, communicating with customers effectively and offering them better deals.

For savers, Starling also also offers a one-year fixed saver account, paying 5.53% AER interest (fixed) on deposits between £2,000 to £1,000,000 that are held for a year.

Starling Bank does not have physical branches on UK high streets.

But, like many other banks generally, balances up to £85,000 held with the digital bank are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).