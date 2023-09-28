Poundland owner Pepco cuts outlook in ‘increasingly challenging’ environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Poundland owner Pepco cuts outlook in ‘increasingly challenging’ environment

By Press Association
Poundland’s owner Pepco slashed its outlook for the second time in a month (PA)
The owner of Poundland has downgraded its expectations for the year as it warned that its markets in central and eastern Europe were becoming “increasingly challenging”.

Pepco slashed its outlook for the second time in a month as it said that customers were not as interested as expected in its clothing and general merchandise lines – both of which are key for Pepco.

The business said that revenues in August were “lower than anticipated”, and that this has been “worsening in September”.

Like-for-like sales turned negative this month and the company’s new shops have performed worse than expected.

“It is clear that we need to refocus on delivering for our customers in our core business while delivering more measured growth,” said executive chair Andy Bond.

“We need to improve profitability and cash generation in our established business alongside a more targeted growth plan in markets where we have an existing presence.”

Shares, which are listed in Warsaw, dropped 16% after the news. So far this year they are down more than 45%.

Pepco added: “We have not, as yet, seen the expected recovery in gross margins as we continue to work through inventory from earlier in the year bought at a higher cost.”

The business now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 750 million euros (£648 million) in the 2023 financial year, up only slightly from 731 million euros (£632 million) a year earlier.

“The group has experienced an increasingly challenging trading environment over recent weeks within our core markets of Central and Eastern Europe, with weaker consumer demand for our key clothing and general merchandise categories.

“This has resulted in lower than anticipated Pepco revenues during August, worsening in September, with negative like-for-like sales and weaker than expected performance from new stores.”