EDF renews calls for social tariff and cuts standing charge for some households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

EDF renews calls for social tariff and cuts standing charge for some households

By Press Association
Energy bills will remain high this winter, despite a fall in wholesale prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy bills will remain high this winter, despite a fall in wholesale prices (Peter Byrne/PA)

The boss of EDF’s customer arm in the UK has renewed calls for a social tariff that would give cheaper bills for struggling families as he announced measures to slash their standing charges.

Philippe Commaret said he would ensure that more than a quarter of a million of the homes his company supplies see their standing charges reduced to the levels they were at before the energy crisis hit. They will pay 56p per day in the first three months of next year as a result, not 87p.

But it is “not sustainable” for individual companies to be the ones helping customers, he said. Doing so also risks help not getting to some households if they use a supplier with worse support packages.

“It’s not something that can be enduring, so the reason we are doing it is also to call on Ofgem and Government to think about the way that tariffs are set up,” he told the PA news agency.

“The reality is that the situation since last year has worsened, not only in terms of the number of customers who are indebted, but also in terms of debt per customer. That’s why we believe we need to take action to help the customers who are most in need.”

The number of customers in debt is up 36% and the debt per customer is nearly twice the level it was a year ago.

“Some customers have spent all the savings they had to go through the winter last year.”

He urged struggling customers to get in touch to find ways that EDF can help them.

A social tariff – which mandates companies to supply energy at reduced prices to certain worse-off households – could be designed in several ways.

One option would be to just remove or reduce the standing charge for these customers, another could be to reduce the charge per unit of energy they use.

Mr Commaret advocated the latter approach, and also said that the support cannot be too focused on just the worst-off households as many are struggling.

“What we are seeing is that the number of customers who are struggling are massive, so it can’t be a solution for just a few people,” he said.

EDF’s standing charge support will help at least 260,000 by removing the 55% rise in the standing charge that happened between April 2021 and today.

It is part of an additional £15 million support package that the energy company said it was putting in place to support customers this winter.

The move comes after SSE – which no longer supplies households after selling its domestic business in 2020 – saying on Thursday that it would provide £15 million in support to businesses struggling with their bills.

The help will be targeted at those 20,000 companies who signed an energy deal between August and December last year, when their bills were fixed against the then record wholesale price of energy.

Nikki Flanders, who heads SSE’s customer businesses, said: “With government energy support winding down, we believe this is the right time to step up our customer support by providing a dedicated fund.

“Despite the fact that wholesale energy prices have fallen considerably from last year’s highs, they still remain double the historic norm, which we understand is challenging for many businesses.”