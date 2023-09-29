Severn Trent to raise £1bn to help fund transformation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severn Trent to raise £1bn to help fund transformation plan

By Press Association
Severn Trent is raising £1 billion to help fund a new transformation plan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Severn Trent is seeking to raise £1 billion to help support a transformation plan that is “expected to create 7,000 jobs” across the midlands.

The water supplier has launched a pre-emptive equity placing to start raising funds and stressed that the firm is “maintaining financial resilience”.

The utility firm said it plans to spend £12.9 billion in supporting its network over the next five-year regulatory period.

It said this will include £5 billion of investment focused on improving capacity and service beyond current levels, with £3 billion of this focused towards aiding the “natural environment”.

Liv Garfield, Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of The Year (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
The plan comes amid a period of intense scrutiny over the water sector and renewed speculation over the potential for nationalisation in the industry.

Significant financial instability at debt-laden rival Thames Water drove calls for political intervention, raising questions over the financing of the industry, while firms have also come under pressure over environmental issues.

On Friday, Severn Trent said its new business plan will be submitted to regulator Ofwat on Monday following the equity raise.

The firm said the plan will help it towards a 16% reduction in leakage and a 30% reduction in spills from storm overflows, putting it on track to deliver the Government’s 2050 industry targets five years early.

Severn Trent also said the investments are expected to create up to 7,000 jobs directly in the business and supply chain.

Liv Garfield, chief executive officer at Severn Trent, said: “By 2030 we will have transformed our network to provide our customers with the very best service.

“At the heart of this ambition is a commitment to a sustainable future – from healthier rivers, to providing thousands of jobs, fewer leaks and a water supply ready for the impacts of climate change and population growth.

“At the same time, our £550 million affordability scheme aims to ensure no customer in our region needs to worry about affording their water bill.

“We’ve listened hard to our customers, not only will we make sure we keep building on our sector-leading track record, but we will also work to make our region proud of their water company.”