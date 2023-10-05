Tesco ‘doing everything to drive down food bills’ as inflation falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco ‘doing everything to drive down food bills’ as inflation falls

By Press Association
Tesco has revealed its financial performance for the past six months (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco has revealed its financial performance for the past six months (Joe Giddens/PA)

The boss of Tesco said the supermarket chain is “doing everything we can to drive down food bills” as it improved its profit guidance on the back of “strong” sales.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of the retailer, said it benefited from investment in pricing and customers switching “from premium retailers” as they continue to assess their shopping budgets.

The company, which is the UK’s largest private employer, also signalled that food inflation would fall further after a slowdown during the past half-year.

It revealed it has cut prices on around 2,500 products, with an average fall of 12%.

The price of bread, broccoli, pasta, oils and cheeses are among those to have fallen in recent months, according to the grocery firm.

Mr Murphy however added that there are “a few areas where we are still seeing continued inflation”, such as chicken and potatoes.

Tesco told shareholders that group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, grew by 8.9% to £30.75 billion for the six months to August, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit grew by 14% to £1.48 billion across the group for the half-year.

It said on Wednesday that it now expects retail adjusted operating profit, its preferred metric, to be between £2.6 billion and £2.7 billion for the year.

The firm had previously guided that it would be broadly flat, at around £2.5 billion.

Mr Murphy said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

“This relentless focus on customers, combined with significant cost reductions from our ‘save to invest’ programme, has driven our strong performance in the first half of the year.

“Food inflation fell across the half, and while external pressures remain we expect that it will continue to do so in the second half of the year.

“We are in a strong position to keep investing for customers, and will continue to lower prices wherever we can – doing everything in our power to make sure customers can have a fantastic, affordable Christmas by shopping at Tesco.”

Richard Lim, chief executive at Retail Economics, said: “These results are mightily impressive.

“Their relentless focus on value has delivered strong growth while the significant bounceback in profitability will be a cause of attention.

“Many shoppers are prioritising cost above everything else, trading down to cheaper alternatives and searching out the best bargains.”

Shares in Tesco were 2.8% higher in early trading.