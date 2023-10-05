Superdry shares jump as it seals £40m India joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry shares jump as it seals £40m India joint venture

By Press Association
Superdry shares rocketed after the fashion firm announced a joint venture to boost growth in India (Ian West/PA)
Superdry shares soared on Wednesday morning after the fashion business agreed a joint venture deal in order to spark growth in India.

Shares soared by as much as 30% in early trading after it confirmed the deal with Indian retail giant Reliance Brands.

It said it would sell Superdry’s South Asian intellectual property assets in a move valuing them at around £40 million.

Superdry said it will retain a 24% stake in the new joint venture, which will cover India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It will receive £30.4 million in cash as a result, with Reliance Brands UK taking the remaining 76% stake.

The company said it will lose just over £2 million to related fees and taxes.

Reliance Brands, whose parent firm runs more than 18,000 shops across India, has partnered with Superdry in the country to sell its products since 2012.

In a statement, Superdry said: “Considering the backdrop of a growing Indian economy, a growing population of affluent shoppers, and ever-increasing apparel consumption rates, the Superdry brand in the market has attractive potential.

“As the leading fashion retail operator in India, Reliance Brands UK is best placed, through a majority IP ownership stake, to maximise the opportunity.”

It comes as bosses at Superdry have sought to bolster their finances in recent months in the face of weaker sales.

Superdry agreed to borrow more than £100 million from lenders over the past year and has implemented a turnaround plan to improve performance.

Last month, the business also reported a statutory pre-tax loss of £78.5 million in the year to the end of April, plunging from a £17.6 million profit.