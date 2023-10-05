Tobacco makers lead the way as FTSE breaks three-day losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tobacco makers lead the way as FTSE breaks three-day losing streak

By Press Association
Imperial Brands bounced back on Thursday following a slump a day earlier (PA)
London’s top share index broke a heavy three-day losing streak on Thursday, as tobacco companies rebounded from the hit of a new proposed cigarette ban.

Golden Virginia maker Imperial Brands – which had results out on Thursday morning – and British American Tobacco crowded near the top of the FTSE 100.

“Imperial Brands saw a sharp fall to 18-month lows yesterday after the announcement that the UK will raise the legal smoking age over time, as well as announcing the prospect of restrictions on the purchase of vaping products to children,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

But its results on Thursday showed that new products such as vapes are growing strongly and the business’s shares bounced back. By the end of the day, they were up by 3.9%, top of the FTSE 100.

Tesso financials
Tesco had its outlook upgraded by several brokers on Thursday morning (PA)

They were joined by Tesco, which had its outlook upgraded by several brokers on Thursday morning after it raised its profit outlook the day before.

The FTSE closed at 7,451.54, gaining 0.5%, or 39.09 points.

A slump in the price of oil – down 1.3% to 84.71 dollars per barrel by the close of play in Europe – had earlier weighed on London-listed energy giants BP and Shell.

But by the end of the day neither was struggling very much. Shares in BP were flat while Shell’s had risen 0.5%.

The Dax in Germany fell 0.2% on the day while France’s Cac 40 was flat. In New York, the S&P 500 had dropped 0.7% by the time markets in Europe were closed. The Dow Jones was down 0.5%.

In company news, shares in National Grid closed up 1.2% after reporting that its performance was “in line” with expectations over the last six months.

Shareholders of Metro Bank, meanwhile, saw the value of their investments plunge by 28.5% after the business revealed that it is considering plans to raise enough cash to help manage its debts.

After the news, and reports that the company might be looking to raise around £600 million in equity funding and loans, the bank’s shares tanked.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Imperial Brands, up 62p to 1,642p, Tesco, up 9.7p to 280.4p, IAG, up 3.85p to 155.1p, Frasers, up 18p to 805.5p, and Centrica, up 3.2p to 150.35p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 4.3p to 140p, Anglo American, down 33p to 2,108.5p, Fresnillo, down 7.4p to 513p, Weir Group, down 20.5p to 1,822.5p, and Barclays, down 1.36p to 152.52p.