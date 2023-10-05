Nearly two thirds of bosses predict return to office within three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly two thirds of bosses predict return to office within three years

By Press Association
Many people are still working flexibly after switching to home working during the pandemic (Alamy/PA)
A little under two thirds of chief executives in the UK and around the world think that people will have returned to the office by 2026, a new survey has suggested.

A poll of 1,325 bosses, 150 of whom are in the UK, found that 64% predict a full return to in-office working within the next three years.

It is a small decrease from the 65% who said the same in consultancy KPMG’s annual survey last year.

But Jon Holt, chief executive of KPMG in the UK, warned companies that to attract good workers they might have to offer some kind of hybrid model in the future.

“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. And issuing an “all hands on deck” edict is a simple response to a complex issue – it won’t work for all businesses,” said Mr Holt.

“Some sort of hybrid working is likely to remain a useful way to attract and retain the good people the CEOs know their business needs.

“Having the right employee value proposition to attract and retain talent is near the top of the priority list for CEOs in our survey.”

He said that this is particularly the case for younger staff members who came into the workforce during Covid and are facing pressures from the cost-of-living crisis more than some of their better-paid colleagues.

“As leaders, we have a duty to nurture and support their careers and wellbeing. And spending at least some of their time in the office is likely to be good for those younger colleagues,” he said.

The survey found that 73% of global chief executives have confidence in the global economic outlook for the next three years. That is up from 71% a year earlier. In the UK the same figure has decreased from 79% to 77%.

The survey was conducted between August 15 and September 15. The chief executives came from 11 countries and the companies they run all had at least 500 million (£412 million) in annual revenues.