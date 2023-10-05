Citi reviewing 250 jobs in London as part of global overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citi reviewing 250 jobs in London as part of global overhaul

By Press Association
The bank is going through a global reorganisation (Tim Ireland/PA)
The bank is going through a global reorganisation (Tim Ireland/PA)

US banking giant Citi has told staff that it is reviewing around 250 jobs in London, with a plan to “eliminate” those that do not fit.

The company said that some of the jobs will be kept, others changed or new roles created, but it warned in an internal memo that “some colleagues may be leaving the firm”.

It is part of what is being billed as the biggest reorganisation for the banking giant in decades, and is one step along the route that will be taken in London.

“Approximately 250 roles in London are being reviewed as part of this next phase, which includes the roles within the layer down from our executive management team’s direct reports,” a note to staff from UK chief executive James Bardrick said.

“While all these roles are to be reviewed, in some instances roles will remain the same. In other instances, roles will change, or new roles will be created.

“Roles that do not fit our new structure will be eliminated. While colleagues can apply for other open roles within Citi, unfortunately, some colleagues may be leaving the firm.”

The company will be reviewing the roles, and said it would consult with staff if their jobs are being cut. No job cuts have been decided on yet.

In a statement, Citi said: “We are updating colleagues on our next steps to align our structure with our strategy, and consulting with the London Consultation Forum about roles currently under review. Some of these roles may change, while others will remain the same.”