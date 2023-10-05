Retailers warn of ‘potential pressures’ from enforcing smoking ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Retailers warn of ‘potential pressures’ from enforcing smoking ban

By Press Association
A shop assistant in Portsmouth reaches for a packet of cigarettes (Chris Ison/PA)
A shop assistant in Portsmouth reaches for a packet of cigarettes (Chris Ison/PA)

The idea of eradicating smoking is “laudable” but must come with a strategy that safeguards the shopkeepers tasked with upholding the regulations, retailers have warned.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which works with more than 6,000 businesses across the UK, said the potential pressures of enforcing the smoking ban being placed on retailers could lead to “flashpoints of abuse to people who work in the shops – a worrying trend that is already on the rise”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described his plan to increase the legal smoking age annually as the “biggest public health intervention in a generation”.

Under the plan announced in his Conservative Party conference speech, the proposed legislation for England will make it an offence for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 to be sold tobacco products.

This has the potential to phase out smoking in young people almost completely as early as 2040.

Number 10 said a consultation on vaping will also examine restricting the flavours and descriptions of vapes so that they are no longer targeted at children, regulating sale displays of vapes, regulating packaging and restricting the sale of disposable vapes.

Bira chief executive Andrew Goodacre said: “Bira acknowledges the recent announcement regarding the smoking ban, and while we understand the intentions behind it, we would like to address the practical implications of this decision from a retailer’s perspective.

“Placing the responsibility of verifying customers’ ages squarely on shopkeepers could potentially lead to several challenges. In addition to concerns about retail crime and the potential for increased abuse from customers who are reluctant to be ID’d, this policy may inadvertently contribute to a rise in shoplifting cases.

“The idea of eradicating smoking in years to come is laudable and hard to disagree with. All we ask is that the regulations are communicated very clearly and when it is implemented.”

Mr Goodacre added: “We are also concerned about the pressures of enforcement being placed on retailers, which may well lead to flashpoints of abuse to people who work in the shops – a worrying trend that is already on the rise.

“In the longer term, we will see retailers stop selling cigarettes as demand falls, and there must be concerns that the black market will expand, and may well lead to even more retail crime.

“We firmly believe that the onus of enforcing smoking regulations should not solely fall on the shoulders of shopkeepers. It is essential to consider additional measures and resources to support retailers in their efforts to comply with these new rules effectively.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to work closely with retailers to develop a comprehensive strategy that promotes compliance while safeguarding the wellbeing and safety of shopkeepers and their staff. At Bira, we remain committed to supporting independent retailers and championing their concerns.”

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We will work with the Government on how this policy will be implemented and enforced.

“Our sector has a proud record on preventing underage purchases, and we will continue to provide the advice members need to comply with whatever age restriction policy parliament decides on.”

Adrian Simpson, retail product policy advisor at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers will comply with any requirements around the sale of tobacco, and take their obligations around these products very seriously.”