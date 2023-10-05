Electric car market share dips due to fall in demand from private buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Electric car market share dips due to fall in demand from private buyers

By Press Association
The proportion of new cars registered last month that were battery electric was lower than a year earlier, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
The proportion of new cars registered last month that were battery electric was lower than a year earlier, new figures show (John Walton/PA)

The proportion of new cars registered last month that were battery electric was lower than a year earlier, new figures show.

Just 16.6% of registrations in September were pure electric compared with 16.9% in the same month in 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

At least 22% of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission under the Government’s zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate.

The decline in the market share of battery electric new cars last month was driven by a 14.3% decrease in registrations by private buyers.

TRANSPORT Cars
(PA Graphics)

Purchases for fleets rose by 50.6%.

The overall new car market increased by 21.0% in September with 272,610 vehicles registered.

September is traditionally a strong month for car sales due to the introduction of new number plates.

Under the ZEV mandate, manufacturers that fail to meet thresholds and do not make use of flexibilities – such as carrying over allowances from previous years – will be required to pay the Government £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limits.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 to 2035.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A bumper September means the new car market remains strong despite economic challenges.

“However, with tougher EV targets for manufacturers coming into force next year, we need to accelerate the transition, encouraging all motorists to make the switch.

“This means adding carrots to the stick – creating private purchase incentives aligned with business benefits, equalising on-street charging VAT with off-street domestic rates, and mandating charge point rollout in line with how electric vehicle sales are now to be dictated.

“The forthcoming Autumn Statement is the perfect opportunity to create the conditions that will deliver the zero-emission mobility essential to our shared net-zero ambition.”

TRANSPORT Cars
(PA Graphics)

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “The big question is how some players in the industry reach 22% by the end of next year under the new ZEV sales mandate.

“Many face a difficult choice between selling fewer petrol and diesel vehicles, paying hefty fines or buying credits from all-electric new market entrants such as BYD, Tesla and Polestar.

“To square that circle, we could see prices come down to encourage consumer demand further.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “The majority of EV registrations are still from fleet users taking advantage of the favourable benefits offered to company car buyers.

“If the Government could now provide similar incentives to private buyers, we could see EV sales surge even further and the switchover accelerate in the run up to 2035.”

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We believe it’s vital the Government shows its commitment to zero-emission driving and doing its bit to sustain demand by stimulating the less expensive end of the new electric car market.

“A refreshed plug-in car grant would go a long way towards helping more drivers switch to electric cars sooner.”