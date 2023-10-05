Tobacco firm Imperial Brands ‘on track’ after price increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tobacco firm Imperial Brands ‘on track’ after price increases

By Press Association
Imperial Brands recorded revenue growth across all areas of its next generation products business (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Imperial Brands has said it is on track with targets after higher pricing helped to offset lower volume sales of traditional tobacco products.

The tobacco firm also announced a £1.1 billion share buy-back for its investors alongside the update on Thursday, in a welcome boost for shareholders after the Prime Minister announced a renewed crackdown on smoking a day earlier.

The Gauloises and John Player Special maker said it has witnessed constant currency growth in net revenues and adjusted operating profit growth as a result of price rises.

It also recorded revenue growth across all areas of its next generation products business, which includes vaping and heated tobacco products.

Imperial Brands financials
Imperial Brands said vaping in Europe helped support growth in its new products business (Imperial Brands/PA)

The company said it expects net revenue to grow in the “low single-digits”, with foreign exchange rates expected to have a 2% knock on both revenues and profits for the year.

It said its combustibles business, which covers traditional cigarettes and tobacco, has seen a decline in market share in the UK and Germany, but this was offset by improvements in the US, Spain and Australia.

The update comes a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party conference that he plans to introduce a new law banning tobacco sales to anybody born on or after January 1 2009, and said he would clamp down on the use of disposable vapes.

Shares in Imperial, alongside other rivals, slipped in the aftermath of the announcement and the firm cautioned the Government over the plans.

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s speech, a spokesman for Imperial said: “We understand the Government’s desire for new tobacco control measures, because of the health risks associated with smoking.

“But, like any prohibition, the proposal to ban the legal sale of cigarettes over time threatens significant unintended consequences.

“On vaping, we will continue to engage with the Government to create effective policies which prevent youth access and build trust in the category as a potentially less risky alternative for existing adult smokers.”