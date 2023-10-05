Boss of carmaker Rolls-Royce to retire after nearly 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Boss of carmaker Rolls-Royce to retire after nearly 14 years

By Press Association
Torsten Muller-Otvos joined the company in 2010 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Torsten Muller-Otvos joined the company in 2010 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The boss of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced he will retire next month after nearly 14 years at the helm of the luxury car giant.

Torsten Muller-Otvos will step down at the end of November and be replaced by the current chief executive of carmaker BMW UK, Chris Brownridge.

He joined the company in 2010, meaning he will be the longest-serving chief executive since Claude Johnson, who combined the Charles Rolls and Henry Royce brands together back in 1904.

Mr Muller-Otvos said it had been the “greatest privilege and pleasure” of his professional life to lead Rolls-Royce for more than a decade.

“To have grown the company and its world-class people to the position it is in today, at the pinnacle of the luxury industry, has been a remarkable adventure,” he said.

“I am proud of the role my exceptional team and I have played in contributing significantly to the UK economy and to the global recognition of Britain’s ability to produce the world’s best luxury products.”

During his time in charge, the company has expanded its production from 1,000 cars in 2009 to more than 6,000 in 2022.

It introduced three new Rolls-Royce models, including the first ever SUV produced by the luxury brand and is bringing in its first electric car later this year.

The price of one of the company’s cars also doubled during Mr Muller-Otvos’s time at the helm, from around 250,000 euros in 2010 (£216,000 at today’s exchange rate) to 500,000 euros.

The average age of its customers has fallen from 56 to 43 in the same period.

Incoming chief executive Chris Brownridge has spent nearly 30 years with BMW Group, having started as a graduate in 1995.

He said: “I’m both honoured and humbled by my new appointment.

“To be invited to lead this great British brand, at such a pivotal moment in its long and remarkable story, is an extraordinary privilege.”