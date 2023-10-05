British Airways pilots to vote on pay offer after ‘agreement in principle’ By Press Association October 5 2023, 8.04pm Share British Airways pilots to vote on pay offer after ‘agreement in principle’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/business/uk-and-abroad/6212007/british-airways-pilots-to-vote-on-pay-offer-after-agreement-in-principle/ Copy Link A British Airways flight coming into land at Heathrow Airport (Jonathan Brady/PA) British Airways has reached a deal in principle for pay increases for its pilots for the next few years. The airline announced “an agreement in principle” for the pay award from 2023-27. A plane takes off past the control tower at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA) A spokesperson said: “The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) will now ballot its members on the agreement in principle. “The pay offer builds on a number of pay and reward changes made in 2022 to support colleagues throughout the business at a time of ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”