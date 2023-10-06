Shell expects increase in gas trading over third quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell expects increase in gas trading over third quarter

By Press Association
Energy giant Shell has revealed that trading in its gas division is set to be higher over the past three months (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy giant Shell has revealed that trading in its gas division is set to be higher over the past three months (Yui Mok/PA)

Energy giant Shell has revealed that trading in its gas division is set to be higher over the past three months compared to the previous quarter.

The improved performance comes after the oil company missed expectations in July, with adjusted earnings more than halving between March and June compared to the same period a year ago.

Shell also said trading in its chemicals and products division will beat second-quarter levels in the short update to shareholders.

Nevertheless, production of integrated gas will be lower amid scheduled maintenance works, including in Trinidad and Tobago.

It produced up to 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day between July and September, down from 985,000 over the second quarter.

The London-listed firm is set to report adjusted losses of between 400 million US dollars (£329 million) and 600 million US dollars (£493 million) for its corporate division.

Meanwhile, it could pay up to 3.5 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) in tax in the latest three-month period.

The oil giant has faced controversy by saying it will no longer try to reduce its oil production by 1%-2% per year until the end of this decade.

This target has already been reached because it sold off some of its oil fields, allowing other companies to produce the oil instead, the company said.

It is set to continue producing about as much oil as it does today until 2030.