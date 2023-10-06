Judicial review sought over ticket office closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judicial review sought over ticket office closures

By Press Association
The controversial move prompted an outcry (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Two disabled rail passengers have applied for a judicial review of a consultation on controversial plans to close nearly all ticket offices in England.

Sarah Leadbetter from Leicestershire, who is registered blind, and Doug Paulley, a wheelchair user from West Yorkshire who has hearing loss, say the consultation was unfair as it did not give people the opportunity to meaningfully respond to the proposals.

The consultation was originally opened in July for 21 days but was extended to September 1 after a huge response from the public.

Ms Leadbetter and Mr Paulley claimed the consultation had “multiple, serious flaws” including failure to provide disabled people with enough information about how the changes will affect them and to provide accessible consultation documents.

Train Operating Companies deny that the consultation was inadequate and argue that they did provide consultation material in accessible formats.

Ms Leadbetter said: “People with visual impairments regularly need ticket office staff to help us navigate stations, work out which platform to go to, and get on the right train.

“My guide dog is even trained to take me to the station ticket office where I can get assistance from staff. To hold a consultation on taking away this help that fails to hear from those who need it most is totally unfair.”

Mr Paulley said: ”The consultation is a fig leaf for predetermined decisions to cut staff by bypassing normal processes. Even when extended due to the outcry from disabled communities and others, it was not long enough, inaccessible to many disabled people and not fit for purpose. If it goes unchallenged, disabled and older travellers will be harmed, and will be less able to travel.”

Kate Egerton, of law firm Leigh Day, said: “The plans to close railway ticket offices could leave many disabled passengers unable to travel by train. The rail operators’ consultation process has clearly excluded the very people who rely on ticket office staff the most.

“That’s why our clients are calling for the consultation to be declared unlawful and any decision to close ticket offices based on its results to be quashed.”

The Government maintains the proposals are industry-led, and stressed that the consultation was extended for almost six weeks to give people the opportunity to respond.

The Government will not pre-empt the outcome of the consultation.