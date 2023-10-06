118,000 hospital appointments rescheduled during three days of NHS strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

118,000 hospital appointments rescheduled during three days of NHS strikes

By Press Association
Junior doctors and medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors and medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

More than 100,000 hospital appointments had to be rescheduled during the longest-ever joint strike by junior doctors and consultants in England.

Some 118,026 inpatient and outpatient appointments in England were rescheduled as a result of the industrial action by British Medical Association (BMA) which took place from October 2-5.

Junior doctors and consultants walked out together for a second spell of co-ordinated industrial action from 7am on Monday until 7am Thursday.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors and consultants on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London in September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Both groups delivered “Christmas Day” levels of staffing after also taking joint action in September for the first time in the history of the NHS.

At the peak of strike action on Tuesday 27,137 staff were absent due to industrial action, NHS England said.

Since strikes began in December 2022, 1,133,093 acute inpatient and outpatient appointments have been cancelled or postponed, the NHS said.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the co-ordinated strike action and the BMA’s “hard-line stance on providing strike day cover” has had a significant impact on patients.

Mr Barclay said: “I share the concerns of NHS leaders about the risk to patient safety posed by so-called ‘Christmas Day cover’ when demand is far higher than at Christmas.

“The frequency of these debilitating strikes is also making it incredibly difficult for services to recover from their effects.

“Doctors have received a fair and reasonable pay rise – as recommended by the independent pay review body, which we’ve accepted in full.

“This means doctors who started their hospital training this year are receiving a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8% and consultants are receiving a 6% pay rise alongside generous reforms to their pensions – the BMA’s number one ask.”

Industrial strike
Junior doctors and medical consultants on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London in September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Coping with three full days of joint industrial action has been extraordinarily challenging for the NHS this week with high demand for services, and yet again we have seen thousands more appointments postponed for patients in need of care.

“The impact goes beyond planned care too, as the focus on patient safety and emergency care means there’s not enough staff to cover other areas, which can slow down discharge and take clinicians away from their usual work.

“It has been particularly difficult this week as we had little time to recover from the last round of action and as we approach the winter period, when we are under significantly more pressure, strikes are increasingly challenging.”