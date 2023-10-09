Oil prices rise over fears about wider Middle East conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil prices rise over fears about wider Middle East conflict

By Press Association
The price of Brent crude jumped more than 5% at one stage to 89 US dollars a barrel (PA)
Oil prices have surged higher as Hamas’s attack on Israel deepened tensions across the Middle East and raised worries over crude supplies.

Brent crude jumped more than 5% at one stage to 89 US dollars a barrel, before settling 3.97% higher at 87.94 US dollars (£72.04) when markets closed in London.

Swissquote Bank’s markets expert said the attack “sent a panic wave into financial markets”, although London’s blue chip share index was boosted by gains from defence stocks and oil giants.

The FTSE 100 Index was higher for most of trading on Monday but edged 0.03%, or 2.37 points, lower to finish at 7,492.21 at the end of the session.

While Israel is not an oil producer, there are concerns that the conflict could spark uncertainty across the entire Middle Eastern region and in particular affect major producers Iran and Saudi Arabia.

There are fears over tougher sanctions on oil from Iran, which is said to have backed Hamas’s actions as self defence, while the US has also sent warships to the region.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “Fears of a potential retaliation against Iran threaten the passage of vessels carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz and flip the market rhetoric from a potentially slowing global oil demand to tight global supply.”

With the threat of the US and Iran being pulled into the turmoil, she warned that “escalation and prolongation of Mid-East tensions could be the final straw that could bring the world very close to the brink of recession”.

The conflict also threatens to derail efforts by the US Government to facilitate a deal with Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel.

Just last week, Saudi officials had reportedly told the US it was willing to increase output next year as part of the deal, which would have helped ease tight oil supplies after repeated cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Oil prices had recently eased back on hopes of a supply boost, having previously surged to the highest level in nearly a year and edging close to the 100 dollar mark.

On London’s FTSE 100, oil groups BP and Shell were higher on the rising price of crude. BAE Systems was the biggest gainer on the index.

But airlines were badly hit by the rising price of oil, which is set to send their fuel prices soaring, while a raft of major carriers have also halted services to Tel Aviv in Israel due to the conflict.

EasyJet and Ryanair are among those pulling flights to Tel Aviv.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines was one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100, while easyJet and European low-cost rival Wizz Air were also lower in the FTSE 250.