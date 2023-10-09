AA sees half-year earnings edge up as insurance price rises help provide boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AA sees half-year earnings edge up as insurance price rises help provide boost

The AA has said it is on track for its third consecutive year of underlying earnings growth as motor insurance price rises helped it weather tougher trading in its breakdown business (Clive Marshall/PA)
The AA has said it is on track for its third consecutive year of underlying earnings growth after motor insurance price increased helped it weather tougher trading in its breakdown business.

The group reported underlying earnings up 2% at £206 million in the six months to July 31, with revenues up 10% across the group.

But on a bottom-line basis, pre-tax profits almost halved to £23 million from £40 million a year ago.

It posted a 2% fall in underlying earnings for its roadside recovery business – the largest part of the group – to £173 million, with the first half weighed on by soaring cost pressures.

This offset a 7% rise in roadside revenues and rising membership numbers.

Moves to increase premium prices helped boost the performance in its insurance arm, with underlying earnings up 27% at £33 million.

The company – which also runs driving school businesses under the AA and BSM brands – increased consumer roadside membership by 1% to 3.3 million, while business customers jumped 12% to 10.7 million.

It saw a 4% rise in motor insurance policies to just over one million in the half year.

The AA said it is seeing “positive momentum despite the ongoing challenging economic and competitive environment” and will continue to focus on cost savings and pricing.

“As we approach the second half of our financial year, we remain focused on driving our transformation and developing further propositions for customers, with ensuring the health of our business by delivering further efficiency savings and assessing our pricing strategy to manage cost inflation in a sustainable manner,” it said.

The AA has been leading an overhaul since being bought by private equity groups Warburg Pincus International and TowerBrook Capital Partners in late 2020, having previously struggled under an enormous debt pile.

Chief executive Jakob Pfaudler said: “When we started the transformation of the AA, our first goal was to stabilise and strengthen the business, and return it to financial health.

“I’m delighted to say that work is delivering results and the AA is now a higher-quality and more predictable business, with an increasingly strong track record of profitable growth, into our third consecutive year of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) growth.”