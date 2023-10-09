Taskforce unveils UK ‘gold standard’ guidelines for firms to share green plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taskforce unveils UK ‘gold standard’ guidelines for firms to share green plans

By Press Association
The taskforce has unveiled the best practice Disclosure Framework for UK companies (PA)
A Treasury taskforce has revealed its “gold standard” guidelines for companies to report their plans to tackle climate change.

The Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT), which includes members like Aviva, London Stock Exchange Group, NatWest and Unilever, published its final best practice “disclosure framework” for corporate transition plans on Monday.

The taskforce said the guidelines set out the basis for companies to share credible plans as part of their annual reporting on forward business strategy.

They said firms should take a strategic and rounded approach to tackling their impact and explain how they will meet climate targets, manage climate-related risks and contribute to achieving net zero.

This includes outlining interim milestones and detailed steps to change business models as well as investment.

Plans should also address how workers will be supported and the upskilling or reskilling needed, the taskforce said.

Alongside the guidelines, the TPT has also released other material including specific guidance for 40 sectors, technical mappings and comparisons with other well-known reporting frameworks, an implementation guide and legal considerations for companies preparing reports.

The Treasury launched the TPT last year with a pledge that large businesses in high-emitting sectors would be subjected to new net-zero disclosure requirements from 2023.

The final documents published on Monday build on the global baseline of disclosure standards developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board and draw on the work of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

The taskforce said the framework will support the creation of consistent, comparable company reports and reduce the level of complexity faced by firms.

Baroness Penn, Treasury Lords minister and TFT co-chairwoman, said: “Under our Cop26 leadership the Government set out that the UK would move towards making the publication of transition plans mandatory as part of our commitment to becoming the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre.

“Launched only in April 2022, the Transition Plan Taskforce has now delivered on its core mandate to develop the gold standard for private sector climate transition plans.

“The transparency and accountability offered by transition plans is vital to the fundamental shift in business and finance that is required for the economy-wide transition to net zero and a climate resilient future.“

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva and TPT co-chairwoman, said: “It’s great to see more and more companies announcing their net zero ambitions, but these are of little use if there’s no action or accountability.”

“Backing up net zero ambitions with high quality and clear transition plans is crucial if we are to collectively deliver net zero.

“The TPT Disclosure Framework will help businesses understand just what makes a climate transition plan robust and credible.”