Croda cuts costs through plant shutdowns as it slashes outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Croda cuts costs through plant shutdowns as it slashes outlook

By Press Association
Shares in Croda fell by as much as 8% on Monday morning (John Walton/PA)
Shares in Croda fell by as much as 8% on Monday morning (John Walton/PA)

Chemicals giant Croda International said it has carried out plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns but still had to downgrade its profit forecast for the year.

The company said that it expects pre-tax profit to be between £300-320 million, down from a previous £370-400 million forecast.

Croda said that customers were using up products that they had previously bought from the company, rather than stocking up on new items.

That has hit Croda’s sales, it said on Monday, and its performance suffered as a result.

The profit downgrade comes despite a series of measures that the company has taken to protect its profitability.

It has controlled fixed costs more, optimised production and is simplifying its ways of working.

The business employs more than 6,100 people and is headquartered in Goole, East Yorkshire. In the UK, it has sites in Leek, Staffordshire, and outside Warrington, Cheshire.

Croda – whose shares fell by as much as 8% on Monday morning – said its beauty care business saw sales lower than expected in July and August, and that its North American business did not recover from the second quarter.

Sales had improved by September though, and the recovery is expected to continue for the rest of the year.

“Customers have continued to reduce their ingredient inventories in consumer care, crop and industrial end markets, due to a combination of destocking and a weaker demand environment,” the company said.

“This has continued to depress sales volumes and our overall performance for the period was therefore weaker than originally anticipated.”

It added: “Several cost measures have been implemented since June this year to protect profitability.

“Actions include tighter budgetary control of fixed costs and optimising production through plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns, at the same time as increasing sales activity to meet ongoing customer demand for innovation.

“We are also seeking efficiency savings from simplifying business processes and ways of working. Croda remains well positioned to rebound when the macro environment improves.”