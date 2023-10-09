Nearly £600 is spent per year on average on home upgrades, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly £600 is spent per year on average on home upgrades, survey finds

By Press Association
The average annual spend on home upgrades is nearly £600, according to Aviva (Joe Giddens/PA)
People spend nearly £600 per year on average on enhancing their home, a survey indicates.

The typical annual spend was put by insurer Aviva at £593, whose research included homeowners and renters.

It found that 25 to 34-year-olds spend £1,040 per year on average, while over-55s typically spend £308 annually making tweaks to their property.

People were most likely to say their living room is most influenced by items that make their property feel like a home, followed by bedrooms and the kitchen.

They were also asked about the items that they feel make a house a home.

Family photos came out top, followed by a full fridge, freshly washed bed sheets, a large television and plants.

As well as physical items, many people said that sleeping in their own bed (54%), having their own spot on the sofa (36%) and smelling freshly cooked food (31%) made them feel at home.

A third (33%) of people surveyed said they do not have any home contents insurance cover, while around one in eight (12%) are unsure if they have the cover or not.

The survey also indicated that renters are particularly unlikely to have insurance to protect their belongings, with only 43% of renters having home contents insurance compared to 73% of homeowners with a mortgage and 78% who own their home outright.

Kelly Whittington, property claims director at Aviva, said: “The right insurance will give you peace of mind and can also protect your wallet if the worst happens.”

She added: “For sentimental items that are harder to replace, we advise residents to do their best to keep their belongings safe. This can mean keeping things out of sight of prying eyes, storing photos on higher shelves in case a property is flooded, or investing in smoke and smart home devices to alert you in case of a fire or a break-in.”

More than 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Censuswide in July.

Here are the average amounts spent annually to make a house into a home by age group, according to Aviva:

16 to 24, £874

25 to 34, £1,040

35 to 44, £604

45 to 54, £568

55-plus, £308