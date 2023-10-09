Retail sales growth slows amid higher costs for consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Retail sales growth slows amid higher costs for consumers

By Press Association
UK retail sales limped to a 2.7% increase in September (PA)
UK retail sales limped to a 2.7% increase in September (PA)

Retail sales growth slowed in September as consumers limited their spending in the face of higher housing, rental and fuel costs, figures show.

Total UK retail sales limped to a 2.7% increase in September despite the fall in inflation, in line with the three-month average but well below the 12-month average of 4.2%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Consumer caution saw sales of big ticket items such as furniture and electricals performing poorly, while the warm temperatures stretching late into the month meant sales of autumnal clothing, knitwear and coats have yet to materialise.

Retail sales growth has declined (BRC/PA)

Food and drink sales were up 7.4% in September, continuing the positive momentum seen in August, but are still below the 12-month average growth of 8.4%.

However inflation is still significantly higher than recent historical standards and sales volumes remain down year on year.

Online sales growth continued to fall, with just health, beauty and jewellery recording positive figures.

September signals the 26th month of continuous online sales decline, with retailers hoping for a strong Black Friday to reverse their fortunes.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “With sales volumes down, growth has been artificially boosted by high inflation over the last two years. As inflation eases, so too will longer-term sales growth prospects.

“The coming months are crucial for retailers as they enter the ‘Golden Quarter’ and they’re investing heavily to support customers and bring prices down.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “With the warmer weather delaying household heating being switched on, positive news around falling inflation and a hold on rising interest rates, consumers will hopefully be feeling a bit more confident as thoughts turn to Christmas shopping.

“After years of battling challenges, the resilience of the retail sector has been dented and we are starting to see the gap between the strongest and the weakest on the high street widen.

“The fight for Christmas shoppers will be fierce this year, with promotions likely to be earlier and abundant in a bid to loosen tight household purse strings.”