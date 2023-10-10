Grocery inflation falls again as prices of some staples drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grocery inflation falls again as prices of some staples drop

By Press Association
Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket.
Grocery price inflation has fallen again with the average price of a pack of butter now 16p less than a year ago, figures show.

Prices across grocers were 11% higher than a year ago for the four weeks to October 1, down from the previous month’s 12.2%, analysts Kantar said.

It is the seventh consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March.

The latest fall was helped by the proportion of groceries bought on offer increasing to 26.5% over the last 12 weeks, the highest level since last June.

Tesco, which Kantar said had been driving the increase in promotions, saw sales rise by 9.2% over the period, with its market share edging up by 0.4 percentage points to 27.4%.

(PA Graphics)
Sales of brands on offer hit their highest rate since January, helping sales grow by 7.3% and narrowing the gap with the 10.1% growth of own-label lines.

Discounter Lidl was the fastest growing retailer with sales up by 15.2% over the quarter to take 7.6% of the market.

However, consumers once again put aside cost-of-living concerns to enjoy the joint warmest September on record, sending sales of ice cream, burgers and dips soaring by 27%, 19% and 10% respectively on the same time last year, while sales of sun care products more than doubled across the month.

The summery temperatures also resulted in sales of Christmas puddings and seasonal biscuits falling by 14% and 29% on a year ago.

Tom Steel, strategic insight director at Kantar, said: “Grocery price inflation is still very high, but shoppers will be relieved to see the rate continuing to fall.

“For the first time since last year, the prices of some staple foods are now dropping and that’s helping to bring down the wider inflation rate. Dairy was one of the categories where costs really shot up last autumn but the average price paid for a 250g pack of butter is now 16 pence less than 12 months ago.”