Potential buyers approach Currys over Greece and Cyprus business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Potential buyers approach Currys over Greece and Cyprus business

By Press Association
The Greek unit had managed to grow sales despite this summer’s wildfires (Currys/PA)
The Greek unit had managed to grow sales despite this summer’s wildfires (Currys/PA)

Electronics retailer Currys said it has been approached by several suitors who may be interested in buying its Greek and Cypriot arm.

The company said it received bids after putting the unit up for review in June.

The board is assessing whether these bids live up to what Currys wants from a deal, it added.

“Currys announced on June 16 2023 that it was commencing a strategic review to evaluate all options in relation to its market-leading business in Greece and Cyprus, Kotsovolos,” Currys said in a short update to shareholders on Tuesday.

“Further to speculation in local media and subsequent announcements by public companies, Currys confirms that the strategic review has elicited interest from several potential buyers of Kotsovolos, who have in turn submitted non-binding offers which the board and its advisers are currently evaluating.

“The strategic review remains ongoing, and Currys will provide a further update when appropriate. At this stage there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the review.”

Kotsovolos was hit earlier this year by the wildfires that ravaged several Greek islands.

Despite this, which hit footfall in August, sales in the country grew by 3% on a like-for-like basis in the 17 weeks to the end of August.

Shares in Currys rose by 4.2% on Tuesday morning.