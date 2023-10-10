Netflix UK sales grow as it gains more and higher-paying subscribers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix UK sales grow as it gains more and higher-paying subscribers

By Press Association
Netflix UK has revealed its sales grew last year as the streaming platform gained more and higher-paying subscribers (Netflix/PA)
Netflix UK has revealed its sales grew last year as the streaming platform gained more and higher-paying subscribers.

The British services arm of the global company, which streams popular series such as Sex Education, The Crown and Top Boy, said it has seen more members sign up to the platform as it grows in popularity.

It reported a 12% increase in total revenues, from £1.38 billion in 2021 to £1.54 billion in 2022.

Sales, which primarily come from membership fees, rose as it saw a 4% increase in the average number of paid subscribers during the day.

Furthermore, the average monthly revenue per paying membership shot up by 14% compared to the previous year, as people paid more on average for the streaming service.

“The increase in revenue is due to a larger member base, which continues to grow as Netflix becomes more popular,” the company said.

Someone pointing a remote at a TV
Netflix said it grew its membership base as the streaming giant becomes more popular (Alamy/PA)

Netflix upped the price of its standard and premium subscriptions last year, to £10.99 and £15.99 per month respectively. It also introduced a standard plan with adverts for £4.99 a month.

The move to introduce advert-free subscriptions for a higher fee has been replicated by rival streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime this year.

Netflix UK said its pre-tax profit for 2022 was £34.1 million, up from £27.9 million the previous year.

It came as the average number of full-time employees increased to 202, from 153 the prior year.

The firm also saw total salaries and wages for employees jump to £41.8 million from £29.2 million.

Office for National Statistics – Popular names list
Netflix UK streams popular series such as Sex Education, which recently aired its final season (Sam Taylor/Netflix/PA)

Netflix said it had a surge in the number of subscribers earlier this year after cracking down on password sharing and rolling out the cheaper membership option.

It added 5.9 million new subscribers between April and June and reported a slight uplift in earnings for the quarter.

But it came amid the largest industry strike action for decades as writers and actors in Hollywood protested over issues including pay and the rising threat of artificial intelligence (AI).

Last month, writers in the US agreed to call off strikes after board members came to an agreement with Hollywood studio bosses.

But union leaders representing actors remain in talks with studios, and the walkouts are expected to have a significant impact on the roll-out of TV programmes and films in cinemas and streaming services.