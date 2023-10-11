PageGroup warns over annual earnings amid tougher jobs market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

PageGroup warns over annual earnings amid tougher jobs market

By Press Association
The recruitment firm warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
The recruitment firm warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)

Recruitment firm PageGroup has warned over annual earnings as firms rein in pay offers and job seekers increasingly turn down new roles amid economic uncertainty.

The firm reported a 10.5% drop in group-wide gross profit over the three months to September 30, down 7.9% on a constant currency basis.

The UK was among countries hit hardest amid the more difficult jobs market, with gross profits tumbling 18.9%.

PageGroup said it was seeing hiring take longer as candidates are becoming more reluctant to accept new jobs, due in part to the smaller increases in salaries being offered, as well as moves by current employers to retain workers.

The firm said it now expects full-year operating profits to fall to between £125 million and £130 million, excluding a £5 million up-front hit from cost-cutting moves.

It had previously guided in July for operating profits of £137.6 million.

The outturn would mark a sharp drop on the £196.1 million earnings reported in 2022.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of PageGroup, said: “Europe, Middle East and Africa was our best performing region – however, tough market conditions affected our performances in Asia, the UK and the US.

“Salary levels remain elevated, albeit the salary increases offered to candidates reduced compared to the third quarter 2022.

“These lower offers, combined with lower candidate confidence, led to a further increase in the number of offers rejected by candidates, either through employer buybacks or unwillingness to risk the move for the size of incentive on offer.

“The increased time to hire that we saw in the second quarter continued.”

He added: “Looking ahead, due to a slower end to the quarter, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty in the short term.”

PageGroup is slashing its own costs in the face of tougher trading, cutting its fee-earner workforce by another 310 roles, or 4.8%, in the third quarter.

It has now trimmed its total workforce by 10.7% year-on-year to 8,140.

Cost-cutting actions are set to deliver annual savings of £20 million from 2024 onwards, but will lead to a net £5 million impact in 2023.