Heathrow passenger numbers in September above pre-pandemic levels for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow passenger numbers in September above pre-pandemic levels for first time

By Press Association
Heathrow Airport carried more than seven million passengers in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Heathrow Airport carried more than seven million passengers in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Heathrow said the number of passengers it carried last month was ahead of 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic.

The airport said 7.1 million passengers travelled through one of its terminals in September.

It makes September the first month that numbers have been above pre-pandemic levels, but that is largely because there were strikes in September 2019.

Last month the business said that annual figures for this year will still be below pre-pandemic levels.

Compared with a year ago, there was a 22.4% rise in the number of passengers travelling through the airport.

Heathrow Airport
The number of people taking domestic flights to and from Heathrow soared last month (Steve Parsons/PA)

The biggest increase (59.6%) was in passengers heading for or coming from the Asia and Pacific region, Heathrow said.

It added that around 358,000 passengers travelled within the UK, a 39% rise on a year earlier.

The lowest increase was in passengers going to and from the Middle East, up just 11.4% to 686,000.

Heathrow reached the milestone in the last monthly update overseen by chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

Mr Holland-Kaye will hand over the job to Thomas Woldbye on October 18 after being in charge for nearly a decade.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead the very talented team which, in less than a decade, transformed Heathrow into a hub airport that the whole nation can be proud of.

“We have built a solid legacy for my successor – Heathrow is now a customer service business, with a clear path to net zero by 2050 and a plan to grow and to connect all of Britain to global growth.”